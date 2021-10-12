Kremlin Not Ruling Out Kozak-Nuland Talks on Ukraine But Permanent Format Out of Question

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The Kremlin does not rule out the possibility for Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak to discuss Ukraine with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who is currently paying a visit to the Russian capital, but this does not mean this will be made some regular format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"You know, there was a format for exchanging opinions on the situation around the Ukrainian crisis. This format worked, Americans held consultations with Germany, France and with us to obtain firsthand information and compare positions of the Normandy format participants. So, we do not rule out contacts for exchanging views," Peskov told reporters.

This does not mean that some permanent "Kozak-Nuland" format will be established, the spokesman emphasized.