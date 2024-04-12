Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes Over 700 Food Baskets In Sudan’s Red Sea State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM

KSrelief distributes over 700 food baskets in Sudan’s Red Sea State

Red Sea State, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 724 food baskets to displaced families and needy individuals in Port Sudan, Red Sea State.

A total of 3,760 people benefited from the aid, which was provided as part of the project to support food security in Republic of the Sudan.

The project is part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s efforts implemented through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to support countries in need.

Related Topics

Port Sudan Saudi Arabia Sudan From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

2 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

3 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

3 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

3 days ago

More Stories From World