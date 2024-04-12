KSrelief distributes over 700 food baskets in Sudan’s Red Sea State

(@FahadShabbir)

Red Sea State, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 724 food baskets to displaced families and needy individuals in Port Sudan, Red Sea State.

A total of 3,760 people benefited from the aid, which was provided as part of the project to support food security in Republic of the Sudan.

The project is part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s efforts implemented through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to support countries in need.