Open Menu

KSrelief Organizes Workshops To Enhance Girls' Education, Reduce Dropout Rates In Yemen

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

KSrelief organizes workshops to enhance girls' education, reduce dropout rates in Yemen

YEMEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has organized a series of training workshops for 100 teachers and educational supervisors aimed at strengthening girls' education and mitigating dropout rates in Primary and secondary schools in the governorates of Lahj and Al-Dhale.

This initiative was carried out in collaboration with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the Yemeni Ministry of Education as part of the Girl Dropout Reintegration Project in Yemen. The workshops aim to prepare educational and administrative staff by equipping them with essential knowledge and skills to enhance girls' education.

This includes addressing the challenges related to girls' education in Yemen, developing and implementing educational programs and activities that promote girls' participation in the school community, and establishing procedures for identifying and addressing school dropout issues.

The project offers educational support to girls who have discontinued their schooling.

It provides a second chance for education by supplying essential materials to 21 schools, distributing 19,000 school bags, and conducting training programs to enhance the skills of 350 teachers and mentors across several governorates, including Hadramaut, Ma'rib, Al-Dhale, Abyan, Socotra, Lahj, and Hajjah.

Additionally, it involves the establishment of 64 alternative classrooms in displacement camps to accommodate girls.

The project also empowers 280 female heads of households and guardians of female students, as well as organizing 14 awareness-raising and motivational campaigns to bolster girls' education in Yemen.

This is part of a series of educational initiatives undertaken by the Kingdom through its humanitarian organization, the KSrelief, aimed at enhancing the education sector in Yemen and improving its effectiveness.

Related Topics

World Education Yemen Hajjah

Recent Stories

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sult ..

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Mond ..

1 hour ago
 RTA completes 72% of construction on internal road ..

RTA completes 72% of construction on internal roads at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesai ..

1 hour ago
 FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of F ..

FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

6 hours ago
 World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

18 hours ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

18 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

20 hours ago
 UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit i ..

UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..

21 hours ago
 Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

21 hours ago
 PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

21 hours ago

More Stories From World