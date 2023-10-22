KSrelief organizes workshops to enhance girls' education, reduce dropout rates in Yemen

YEMEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has organized a series of training workshops for 100 teachers and educational supervisors aimed at strengthening girls' education and mitigating dropout rates in Primary and secondary schools in the governorates of Lahj and Al-Dhale.

This initiative was carried out in collaboration with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the Yemeni Ministry of Education as part of the Girl Dropout Reintegration Project in Yemen. The workshops aim to prepare educational and administrative staff by equipping them with essential knowledge and skills to enhance girls' education.

This includes addressing the challenges related to girls' education in Yemen, developing and implementing educational programs and activities that promote girls' participation in the school community, and establishing procedures for identifying and addressing school dropout issues.

The project offers educational support to girls who have discontinued their schooling.

It provides a second chance for education by supplying essential materials to 21 schools, distributing 19,000 school bags, and conducting training programs to enhance the skills of 350 teachers and mentors across several governorates, including Hadramaut, Ma'rib, Al-Dhale, Abyan, Socotra, Lahj, and Hajjah.

Additionally, it involves the establishment of 64 alternative classrooms in displacement camps to accommodate girls.

The project also empowers 280 female heads of households and guardians of female students, as well as organizing 14 awareness-raising and motivational campaigns to bolster girls' education in Yemen.

This is part of a series of educational initiatives undertaken by the Kingdom through its humanitarian organization, the KSrelief, aimed at enhancing the education sector in Yemen and improving its effectiveness.