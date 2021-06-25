UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lack Of Resolution Discourages International Donors From Aiding Gaza - ICRC President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

Lack of Resolution Discourages International Donors From Aiding Gaza - ICRC President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) International donors are becoming more reluctant to allocate funds for humanitarian needs in the Gaza Strip due to lack of progress in the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Peter Maurer said in an interview with Sputnik.

In early May, an Israeli court ruled to evict several Palestinian families from East Jerusalem, which led to the worst violence between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in recent years. The two sides exchanged thousands of rockets, and multiple victims were recorded from both during the hostilities. The conflict ended with a ceasefire on May 20.

"We have seen many escalations in a row between Israel and Palestine. So many donors, when [I] approach them and ... ask them for money now to reconstruct Gaza, they say 'why should we?' 'Why would we pay money for a conflict which risks destroying our money the next day?' So understandably the international community wants to see progress," Maurer said on the sidelines of the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS).

With the recent hostilities leaving the Gaza Strip in ruins, the ICRC needs even more assistance in rehabilitating basic health infrastructure to ensure access of medicines and medical equipment into the area, he noted.

"Israel-Palestine is our most underfunded operation in the middle East.

I have a little bit of an understanding about the international community being tired of spending money on a humanitarian issue if there is no political will on both sides," Maurer added.

At the moment, Maurer continued, the international community, whether it is the EU, the US or Russia, is not particularly generous when it comes to financing humanitarian projects in conflict-hit countries, as all efforts are currently focused on combating the coronavirus pandemic, with all social services money having been absorbed by important COVID-19 programs.

"We are in situations where the international community is increasingly reluctant, donors are tired of financing major issues, COVID-19 has come as a competitor for other humanitarian issues, all the social services money has been absorbed by important COVID-19 programs, big economies have launched programs which are costly to save their economy," Maurer said.

The ICRC head also said that even those conflicts that seem to go in a better direction ” such as in Libya or Syria ” need more money to maintain precarious stability.

"So I think that we need both: we need political support for all these peace processes and reconciliation processes and trust building processes and this is critical, but at the same time, we need resources," he concluded.

This year's MCIS ran from June 22-24 and gathered defense officials and experts from nearly 50 countries.

Related Topics

Resolution Syria Israel Palestine Moscow Russia Gaza Jerusalem Progress Same Libya Middle East Money May June All From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE joins Central American Integration System

6 minutes ago

Mujahid Ullah Afridi awarded death sentence in Asm ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's MiG-31K Jets Capable of Carrying Hyperson ..

24 minutes ago

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange to open office in Peshawar ..

24 minutes ago

S. Korea's overseas direct investment posts double ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.