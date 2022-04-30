UrduPoint.com

Latvian Court Lifts Ban On 5 Russian TV Channels - National Media Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Latvian Court Lifts Ban on 5 Russian TV Channels - National Media Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) A Latvian court overturned the decision of the National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) to ban five Russian entertainment tv channels, including TNT Comedy and Friday International, NEPLP head Ivars Abolins said on Friday.

"The court decided to apply a temporary settlement and return to the Latvian information space the programs TNT Comedy, TNT4 International, Friday International, KHL TV channel and TNT Music," Abolins said, adding that the council does not agree with the court's decision and is going to challenge it.

According to Delfi web portal, the NEPLP has decided to temporarily ban these TV channels due to the fact that US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on Gazprombank, the owner of Gazprom-Media Holding, which is the direct or indirect owner of TV channels banned in Latvia (in addition to the 5 listed, the decision included 13 more TV channels, mostly entertainment content).

During the court proceedings, it was found that these TV channels are not subject to OFAC sanctions and the distribution of these programs does not pose a threat to national security or the public interest. NEPLP's decision was challenged in court by SIA Global Media, which has the right to distribute TV programs, the Delfi portal reported.

The authorities of the Baltic countries have repeatedly obstructed the work of the Russian media. The Russian Foreign Ministry saw clear signs of a coordinated policy of these states. Cases of harassment of the media in the Baltic states "clearly demonstrate what demagogic statements about the adherence of Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn to the principles of democracy and freedom of speech are worth in practice," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Music Russia Democracy Tallinn Riga Vilnius Latvia Media TV Court

Recent Stories

Iran Foreign Ministry Rejects Reports of Assassina ..

Iran Foreign Ministry Rejects Reports of Assassination Attempt on Qatari Ambassa ..

4 minutes ago
 Suspect shot dead in encounter

Suspect shot dead in encounter

4 minutes ago
 Juma-tul-Wida observed with religious fervor in La ..

Juma-tul-Wida observed with religious fervor in Larkana Region

4 minutes ago
 US Starts Training With Ukraine Forces on Key Syst ..

US Starts Training With Ukraine Forces on Key Systems in Germany - Pentagon

4 minutes ago
 DIG promotes 189 head constables to rank of ASI

DIG promotes 189 head constables to rank of ASI

4 minutes ago
 Country to remain under grip of heat wave conditio ..

Country to remain under grip of heat wave conditions: PMD

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.