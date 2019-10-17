(@imziishan)

The Latvian state police do not have any information regarding the Russian NTV broadcaster's crew detention in the capital of Riga, a police representative said Thursday

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The Latvian state police do not have any information regarding the Russian NTV broadcaster's crew detention in the capital of Riga , a police representative said Thursday.

"The Riga Central Police Office, which serves this territory, does not have such information," the spokesman told reporters.

Earlier, the NTV press service told Sputnik that the Latvian authorities canceled journalists' Schengen visas after they asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was in Riga, for comment.

According to the press service, NTV's "Central Television" program's tv crew was shooting reportage on Zelenskyy's trip to the Baltic states, but since they did not have the accreditation for the events involving the Ukrainian president, the authorities had to urgently cancel visas after holding the crew members for several hours in the immigration department. The reportage, which the NTV journalists managed to prepare, will be broadcast on Saturday.