Lavrov Points To Positive Dynamics In Russian-German Relations

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 07:50 AM

Lavrov Points to Positive Dynamics in Russian-German Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted positive dynamics that have recently emerged in relations between Berlin and Moscow.

"The anti-Russian sanctions policy seriously harms Europeans themselves ” EU member states' budgets lack billions of dollars; thousands of jobs are ended or not created. We believe that the realization of lack of prospects of imposing political and economic pressure on Russia, which has already begun, is already gaining traction ... That is why, we can observe positive dynamics in Russian-German relations," Lavrov said in a written interview with the German Rheinische Post newspaper, published on Thursday.

The foreign minister explained that these dynamics had emerged namely in trade and economy, science and technology and cultural and humanitarian areas, as well as cooperation between civil societies.

Lavrov also noted the importance of interregional and intermunicipal cooperation.

Moscow believed that Germany saw benefits in continued work on improving relations with Russia, Lavrov argued, noting that progress in that area depended on both sides.

Efforts that each of the countries could take in order to improve bilateral relations should be discussed by Russian and German diplomats, according to Lavrov.

The foreign minister also noted that Russia was interested in developing cooperation with Germany, one if its important EU partners.

Lavrov's interview was published ahead of his visit to Germany, which is set to begin later on Thursday, for talks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

