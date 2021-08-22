MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday that negotiations between the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai had begun.

"Contacts with former President Karzai, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, and even with Tajik leaders in the Panjshir province, which continues to resist the Taliban, were established yesterday [Saturday]," Lavrov told President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the United Russia party.

The minister further noted that the security situation in Russia depended on the developments in Central Asia.