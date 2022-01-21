Lavrov Says Would be Correct If US Responds to Security Proposals Publicly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) It would be right if the United States responds to Russian security guarantees' proposals publicly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Lavrov met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Geneva on Friday.

"I think it would be right to make this answer public. And I will ask Anthony Blinken that they agree to it," Lavrov told reporters.