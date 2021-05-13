UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov To Hold Talks With Sierra Leone's Foreign Minister On May 17 - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Lavrov to Hold Talks With Sierra Leone's Foreign Minister on May 17 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with his newly appointed counterpart from Sierra Leone on May 17 in Moscow to discuss cooperation in energy, the economy and infrastructure, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"On May 17, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with Sierra Leone's foreign minister, who will be paying a working visit to Moscow from May 16-18. They plan to discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation in politics, trade and the economy and the humanitarian sphere.

They will also focus on strengthening cooperation between Russia and Sierra Leone in minerals development, fuel and energy, infrastructure and fishery. They will exchange opinions on pressing global and regional issues, including crises and terrorism fight in Africa and ways to counter the spreading of dangerous infectious diseases, including COVID-19," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The foreign ministers will also discuss prospects of reforming the United Nations Security Council, and Russian-African cooperation in the context of preparations for the second Russia-Africa Summit, the spokeswoman added.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Exchange Moscow Russia Visit Sierra Leone May From

Recent Stories

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

47 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

4 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

5 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.