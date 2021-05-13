MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with his newly appointed counterpart from Sierra Leone on May 17 in Moscow to discuss cooperation in energy, the economy and infrastructure, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"On May 17, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with Sierra Leone's foreign minister, who will be paying a working visit to Moscow from May 16-18. They plan to discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation in politics, trade and the economy and the humanitarian sphere.

They will also focus on strengthening cooperation between Russia and Sierra Leone in minerals development, fuel and energy, infrastructure and fishery. They will exchange opinions on pressing global and regional issues, including crises and terrorism fight in Africa and ways to counter the spreading of dangerous infectious diseases, including COVID-19," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The foreign ministers will also discuss prospects of reforming the United Nations Security Council, and Russian-African cooperation in the context of preparations for the second Russia-Africa Summit, the spokeswoman added.