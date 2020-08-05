UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Health Minister Says Beirut Blast Death Toll Rises To 40

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

Lebanese Health Minister Says Beirut Blast Death Toll Rises to 40

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The death toll resulting from a massive explosion that took place in the Lebanese capital of Beirut has risen to 40, the country's health minister Hamad Hassan told the Al Jazeera broadcaster on Tuesday.

Earlier, the health minister said that the death toll stood at 30, with more than 2,500 others suffering injuries.

"Forty people have been killed. About 2,500 are injured. These figures may grow," the minister said.

The explosion took place at 17:11 local time (14:11 GMT).

