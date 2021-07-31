UrduPoint.com

Lebanon Prohibits Visiting Beaches, Restaurants Without Vaccination Certificate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 01:00 AM

Lebanon Prohibits Visiting Beaches, Restaurants Without Vaccination Certificate

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The Lebanese tourism ministry on Friday banned people from visiting beaches and restaurants without COVID vaccination certificates.

"The ministry has issued the circular obligating tourist sites, hotels, restaurants, cafes and other facilities administered by the ministry to ensure operation without any risks of the COVID-19 spread by limiting entry for individuals aged over 16 years without certificates on the vaccination. Visiting with IgG [antibodies] test results and QR-code proving that the disease occurred earlier is permitted," the statement read.

Starting from July 30, the employers of tourist facilities have to take PCR tests every 72 hours for two weeks, the statement added.

The ministry also urged people to wear face masks in all public places and follow all safety recommendations.

Lebanon has so far registered 560,396 COVID-19 cases and 7,900 deaths caused by the disease. Since early July, the country has been witnessing another spike in the number of daily cases.

Related Topics

July All From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

28 minutes ago
 16 members of European Parliament voice concern ov ..

16 members of European Parliament voice concern over HR violations in IIOJK

28 minutes ago
 Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Na ..

Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Nauka First Time

28 minutes ago
 Jordanian envoy lauds PAF's rising indigenous capa ..

Jordanian envoy lauds PAF's rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.