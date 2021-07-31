Lebanon Prohibits Visiting Beaches, Restaurants Without Vaccination Certificate

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The Lebanese tourism ministry on Friday banned people from visiting beaches and restaurants without COVID vaccination certificates.

"The ministry has issued the circular obligating tourist sites, hotels, restaurants, cafes and other facilities administered by the ministry to ensure operation without any risks of the COVID-19 spread by limiting entry for individuals aged over 16 years without certificates on the vaccination. Visiting with IgG [antibodies] test results and QR-code proving that the disease occurred earlier is permitted," the statement read.

Starting from July 30, the employers of tourist facilities have to take PCR tests every 72 hours for two weeks, the statement added.

The ministry also urged people to wear face masks in all public places and follow all safety recommendations.

Lebanon has so far registered 560,396 COVID-19 cases and 7,900 deaths caused by the disease. Since early July, the country has been witnessing another spike in the number of daily cases.