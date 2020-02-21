WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Lima Group is set to reach out to other countries in order to get them involved in solving the Venezuelan crisis, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said at a press briefing.

"We need to reinvigorate our efforts... We seek to engage our colleagues around the world so that we can work together as one unified voice," Champagne said after the Lima Group ministerial hosted in Canada's Gatineau on Thursday. "Today is the beginning of something else. Today is the beginning where... we said we need to engage others. We are going to reach out, each and every one of us has agreed that we will reach out."

He said they would talk to the nations that want to pursue the same kind of approach and promote a peaceful transition.

"I think the International community should come with us, shoulder by shoulder with us, with the people of Venezuela. We have charted a way forward, we have put something together which we are going to continue to work with the delegation," he added. "I think this is the time to unite behind [opposition figure] Juan Guaido."

"Today we discussed the urgency of the situation in Venezuela. We reinforced the role of the international community in supporting Venezuela in their desire to restore democracy to their country and organize free, fair and credible presidential elections," he said.

"Ultimately the people of Venezuela will determine their own future. However, we agreed that we will be by their side every step of the way."

He stressed that the group members united and will speak together to the international community.

"The international community has an important role to play in supporting this process. Today, the Lima Group is issuing an appeal to all countries who share our desire to see a return to a democracy in Venezuela. We must join together," he said. "We need to speak with a single and unified voice, as international partners to find new approaches to put an end to the human, environmental and economic crisis that is occurring in Venezuela right now."

Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis since the beginning of last year, when Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela in a bid to oust reelected Maduro from power.

Maduro has said Guaido is a US puppet working with Washington to orchestrate a coup so that the United States can control Venezuela's natural resources. In addition to the Trump administration, only about 50 other countries - all US allies - have recognized Guaido.