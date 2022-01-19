Lithuanian Defense Minister Calls Russian Military Presence in Belarus 'Direct Threat'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Wednesday that the arrival of the Russian military in Belarus for joint exercises poses a direct threat to Lithuania.

"Soon I will hold a meeting with the ambassadors of nine NATO countries who are actively assisting the strengthening of Lithuania's security. We will discuss the security situation, and I will acquaint them with Lithuania's actions bolstering the country's military security. In the current situation, we assess the arrival of the Russian armed forces to Belarus as a factor that not only destabilizes the security situation but also poses an even greater direct threat to Lithuania," Anusauskas wrote on Facebook.

In the same statement, the Lithuanian defense minister said that the country's forces successfully tested the new SPIKE anti-tank defense system at the Pabrade military polygon from January 14-18.

On Monday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus said that it would conduct a surprise inspection of forces and the means of reaction of the Union State together with Russia. According to the Belarusian military, the first stage of the tests will last until February 9 after which the two countries will hold joint military drills that will last from February 10-20, training the military to strengthen the state border.