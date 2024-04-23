London Stock Market Hits Record High
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) London's FTSE 100 stocks index hit record highs Tuesday, catching up with major global peers which have struck all-time peaks this year as inflation cools.
The FTSE reached 8,076.52 points shortly after the open, surpassing a record 8,047.06 struck in February last year.
The London index has in recent weeks been lifted by weakening of the pound, particularly against the Dollar, as markets anticipate cuts to UK interest rates in the coming months thanks to slowing price rises.
Conversely, stubbornly-high inflation in the United States has reduced expectations of multiple cuts to borrowing costs from the Federal Reserve this year.
Globally, sentiment is boosted by easing concerns over the middle East situation and thanks to some strong company earnings.
A weaker pound has benefited British multinationals as they get more from the Dollars they earn abroad.
"Around 70 percent of FTSE 100 earnings come from overseas, making them more profitable when translated back to sterling," noted Richard Hunter, head of stocks at Interactive Investor.
"The strength among retailers has provided another spring in the step to investors."
The FTSE eased back after achieving a new pinnacle Tuesday, trading at 8,060.28 points, up 0.5 percent compared with Monday's record close of 8,023.87 points.
Recent Stories
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
More Stories From World
-
Five migrants die attempting Channel crossing: French police source12 minutes ago
-
Migrant detentions set to begin after parliament passes UK-Rwanda plan31 minutes ago
-
China slams US claims it is fuelling Ukraine war32 minutes ago
-
More than 50,000 displaced by clashes in northern Ethiopia: UN42 minutes ago
-
N. Korea's Kim oversees 'nuclear counterattack' drill52 minutes ago
-
Council of Europe calls on UK to scrap Rwanda migrant plan1 hour ago
-
China's manufacturing powerhouse sees foreign trade growth in Q11 hour ago
-
Nearly 82 percent Chinese have reading habit: survey1 hour ago
-
Malaysia military helicopters crash, killing 10 crew1 hour ago
-
Musk lashes Australian order demanding X remove stabbing videos1 hour ago
-
Shenzhen issues red alert for rainstorm2 hours ago
-
Chinese police launch campaign to hunt down economic fugitives abroad2 hours ago