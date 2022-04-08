(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The action by environmental activists from Extinction Rebellion movement in London compelled police to shut down traffic at Tower Bridge on Friday morning, the organization said.

"At 7am this morning (06:00 GMT), Extinction Rebellion UK hung a large 22m x 3m (72 feet x 9.8 feet) banner from the suspension part of Tower Bridge in London that read 'END FOSSIL FUELS NOW'. Two people are hanging from the bridge by suspension cords and have released red flares. The bridge is currently closed to traffic," the statement read.

The organizers claimed that the action was conducted at the gateway to the City of London, which is "the root source of fossil fuel funding in the UK.

"

"The action is planned to continue until the UK Government agrees to implement Extinction Rebellion's immediate demand: to end all new fossil fuel infrastructure immediately," the organization said.

Extinction Rebellion noted that today's action preceded the April Rebellion, which will be launched on Saturday at 09:00 GMT in London's Hyde Park. The protests follow the path of disruption at oil facilities conducted by the activist of Extinction Rebellion and the Just Stop Oil for eight previous days in a row, with oil depots blocked across Birmingham, London and the South West, leading to fuel shortages in parts of the United Kingdom.