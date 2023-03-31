UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says May Agree With Putin To Deploy Strategic Nuclear Arms In Belarus If Needed

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Lukashenko Says May Agree With Putin to Deploy Strategic Nuclear Arms in Belarus If Needed

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that he could reach an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the deployment of strategic nuclear weapons in Belarus, if deemed necessary for the protection of the country.

On March 25, Putin announced that Russian tactical nuclear weapons would be placed in Belarus, with the storage sites for weapons expected to be finished by July 1. The move does not breach Russia's commitments to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons since Moscow will not hand over control of the weapons to Minsk, according to the Russian president.

"I must say that together with Putin we (could) decide to deploy strategic (nuclear) weapons there, if necessary," Lukashenko said in his address to Belarusian people and lawmakers, adding that the West should understand this as well.

The Belarusian leader stated that he had also ordered to restore the platforms in Belarus where strategic ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads were once stationed.

"A week ago, I gave the order to our military to immediately restore platforms where (intercontinental ballistic missiles RT-2PM) Topol with nuclear warheads were stationed ... I preserved all these platforms," Lukashenko said in his address to Belarusian people and lawmakers.

Lukashenko also said that although Belarus had conventional means to counter external aggression, Minsk would use everything at its disposal, including tactical nuclear weapons, if there was a threat to the country's existence.

Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, as many as 81 Topol missiles were stationed in Belarus. In May 1992, Belarus signed the Lisbon Protocol to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, agreeing to destroy or hand over all strategic nuclear warheads on its territory to Russia. All nuclear missiles deployed in Belarus had been returned to Russia by November 1996.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear Minsk Lisbon Vladimir Putin Belarus March May July November All Agreement

Recent Stories

UNIDO Director-General calls for global financial ..

UNIDO Director-General calls for global financial solidarity to drive Africa&#03 ..

12 minutes ago
 FAO&#039;s initial assessment of Türkiye earthqua ..

FAO&#039;s initial assessment of Türkiye earthquakes indicates over 20% losses ..

13 minutes ago
 Azhar Mashwani returns home after week long disapp ..

Azhar Mashwani returns home after week long disappearance

24 minutes ago
 Sushmita Sen surprises fans yet again with new vid ..

Sushmita Sen surprises fans yet again with new video

33 minutes ago
 SC issues circular disregarding Justice Isa’s ju ..

SC issues circular disregarding Justice Isa’s judgment to delay suo motu cases

42 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED8.6bn in weeklong real estat ..

Dubai records over AED8.6bn in weeklong real estate transactions

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.