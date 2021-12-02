Lukashenko Says Results of Polish Presidential Election Rigged

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti that the results of the presidential elections in Poland, which took place last year, had been rigged.

"Do you know how Duda won? He didn't get 50% of the votes, it was screwed on," he said.

Answering whether the election was rigged, Lukashenko said: "Absolutely."

"There is a powerful opposition (in Poland), now Donald Tusk got there, into the Civil Platform. This is PiS, Law and Justice. In power are this crack-brained Kaczynski, Morawiecki and Duda, this trinity. When the opposition rose up after the elections, thousands of votes, less than a percent was officially given to him to be declared the winner, "he said.

According to Lukashenko, when the opposition took to the streets, "the Americans stamped their feet stop, let them stay, the next ones."

"Poland is under external control even worse than Ukraine, only they do not 'show temper,' they do it quietly, calmly.

Therefore, most of the society there does not want a fight with Belarus. They have not seen anything bad from us. They have come to their senses today and they see what is happening and who is to blame for this," the Belarusian leader noted.

He believes that "with the arrival of Tusk, and this is a strong politician, they will crash there."

"There is someone to talk to, there will be someone to talk to, the Poles are not an easy people � they will force any politician to do what is beneficial to them. These are people who, unlike Russians and Belarusians, know how to count a penny," Lukashenko said.

The presidential elections in Poland took place last year. The victory was won by Andrzej Duda with a slight advantage, the second was opposition candidate Rafal Trzaskowski. The opposition demanded that the results of the presidential elections be declared invalid. The protests concerned, in particular, the involvement of state finances and public television in Duda's election campaign.