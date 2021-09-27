Macron Files Complaint Against Paparazzi for Invasion of Privacy - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have filed a complaint against paparazzi Thibaut Daliphard for invading their privacy, the Europe 1 radio reported on Sunday.

According to the broadcaster, the president and his spouse filed a complaint several days ago.

Daliphard has been showcasing photos of French presidents' vacation spots, including Macron's, outside of the Elysee Palace for about two weeks.

Daliphard will be questioned by the police next week as part of a preliminary investigation into the invasion of privacy.

This is not the first time the presidential couple has had a run-in with the photographer. In 2017, Macron made a complaint against Daliphard over invading the couple's residence during their Marseille vacation, although he later retracted it.