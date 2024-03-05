Macron Heads To Prague For Talks On Arms For Ukraine
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Prague on Tuesday to clarify his country's standpoint on a Czech plan to buy weapons outside Europe for war-ravaged Ukraine.
Macron is due to meet Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and address a nuclear forum during his one-day visit.
At a security conference in Munich last month, Pavel said the Czech Republic -- an EU and NATO member of 10.8 million people -- was able to collect a substantial amount of weaponry for Ukraine outside the continent.
He said that working with Canada and Denmark, the Czechs had "identified" 500,000 rounds of 155-millimetre ammunition and 300,000 122-millimetre shells "which we would be able to deliver within weeks" given the needed funds.
The Financial Times said Prague was looking to amass $1.5 billion to pay for the munitions for Ukraine, which has been battling a Russian invasion for two years.
Fiala said at an international conference in Paris last week that around 15 nations were ready to join the initiative, including France.
Macron said his country would take part in the initiative but did not disclose any details as to how much it would contribute.
The Netherlands, for instance, has already pledged to donate 100 million Euros ($108.5 million).
Recent Stories
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes
Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia
DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman
DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief activities
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores
PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Khawaja Asif
More Stories From World
-
Accused Pentagon leaker pleads guilty, faces almost 17 years jail34 seconds ago
-
NZ PM flies commercial to Australia after air force plane grounded39 seconds ago
-
Argentina govt suspends state news agency Telam6 hours ago
-
American Airlines orders 260 jets from Airbus, Boeing, Embraer6 hours ago
-
EU seals deal on banning single-use plastic packaging in cafes from 20307 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot8 hours ago
-
US hits Zimbabwe leadership in sanctions revamp8 hours ago
-
Shanaka guides Sri Lanka to dramatic T20 win over Bangladesh8 hours ago
-
'No time to lose', says Tuchel as Bayern plot Lazio comeback8 hours ago
-
Haiti capital 'paralyzed' as state of emergency tightens8 hours ago
-
Haiti capital 'paralyzed' by state of emergency after unrest8 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot8 hours ago