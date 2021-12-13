Macron Hopes to Agree With Hungary on Migration Policy

(@FahadShabbir)

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he hopes to come to an agreement with Hungary on migration policy

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he hopes to come to an agreement with Hungary on migration policy.

"I also hope to find a common path toward agreement on migration policy. It was a point of contention in the past," Macon said at a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The events of the past few weeks have shown that there is need for a revision of the whole system in order to better manage migration and protect the external borders of the EU, the French leader noted.

France and Hungary have differing views on some political issues, but share the desire to work together for a better Europe as partners, Macron added.

Thousands of migrants striving to make it to the EU have gathered at Belarus' borders with Poland and other neighboring EU countries since early summer. In response, these countries have reinforced their borders by dispatching additional troops, building fortifications and tightening border controls.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier in December that Western Europe's immigrant integration policy failed and criticized the EU for failing to cope with the current migration crisis. As a possible solution, he suggested governing migration issues at the national rather than union level.