Macron Says Will Do Everything To Avoid Middle East 'conflagration'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that France would help do everything to avoid an escalation in the middle East after an unprecedented Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel.
Iran launched its first-ever direct assault on Israeli territory late Saturday in retaliation for a deadly April 1 air strike on Tehran's consulate building in Syria's capital Damascus that was widely blamed on Israel.
"We will do everything to avoid a conflagration that is to say an escalation," he told the BFMTV news channel.
French jets helped repel an Iranian violation of Jordan's air space, Macron added....
"For several years now we have had an air base in Jordan to fight terrorism," he said....
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne on Sunday said he had asked the foreign ministry to summon the Iranian ambassador on Monday to express a "message of firmness".
