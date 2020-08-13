LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was registered on Thursday in the English Channel near the UK's Sussex county coast, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The earthquake occurred at 08:06 GMT at the depth of 4.3 miles with the epicenter 21 miles away from Sussex.

A score of 3.0 on the Richter scale is considered to be minor, and no damage has been reported.