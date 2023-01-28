Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Recorded in Northern Italy, Rail Traffic Halted - Institute

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake occurred near the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna off the Adriatic coast, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said on Saturday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) A 4.1 magnitude earthquake occurred near the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna off the Adriatic coast, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said on Saturday.

Earth tremors were also recorded in the major Italian cities of Rimini and Ravenna, the statement said. Rail traffic between Bologna and Rimini as well as between Rimini and Ravenna has been suspended as part of an automatic procedure to check the effects of the tremors, according to the statement.

The epicenter was located 8 kilometers (about 5 miles) southeast of the town of Cervia at a depth of 5 kilometers, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

According to the Italian Civil Protection Department, the earthquake caused no damage or casualties.

Seismic activity in the Emilia-Romagna region has been ongoing for several days. Authorities in some towns in the region near the Adriatic have closed schools as a precaution.

On Saturday, authorities in the commune of Gambettola suspended classes in schools. The neighboring commune of Cesenatico said that schools will continue to operate after all necessary inspections.