Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Strikes in Western Romania - Seismologists

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) A 5.2-magnitude earthquake has hit Arad county in western Romania, the Romanian National Institute for Earth Physics said on Tuesday.

"On June 6, 2023, at 20:26:52 (local time, 17:26 GMT) a powerful 5.

2-magnitude earthquake occurred in Arad at the depth of 15 kilometers (9.3 miles)," a message published on the the institute's website reads.

The underground tremors could also been felt in Hungary, since the Hungarian city of Bekescsaba is only 68 kilometers away from Arad county, the institute added.

There is no immediate information about possible casualties or destruction.