Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Registered East Of South Sandwich Islands - US Geological Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 07:10 AM

Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Registered East of South Sandwich Islands - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) A 6.6 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday east of the South Sandwich Islands in the southern part of the Atlantic Ocean, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was recorded at 01:16 GMT, with the epicenter located at a depth of 10 kilometers (over 6 miles).

As no people live on the South Sandwich Islands, the earthquake caused no victims and destruction. No tsunami alert has been declared.

The South Sandwich Islands are facing seismic activity caused by the subduction of the South American Plate beneath the South Sandwich Plate.

More Stories From World

