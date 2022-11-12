UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Recorded 217 Miles From Tonga's Capital - USGS

Published November 12, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) A 7.0 magnitude earthquake occurred on Saturday morning near Tonga in the Pacific Ocean, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake was recorded at 07:09 GMT. The epicenter of the tremors was located 349 kilometers (217 miles) from the kingdom's capital, the city of Nukualofa, while the quake's source was registered at a depth of 588 kilometers.

No tsunami threat was declared.

It comes a day after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of the Tonga Islands, with the epicenter located 220 kilometers northwest of the city of Neiafu. A tsunami wave of less than 1 foot was recorded.

