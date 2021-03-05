UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 8.0 Earthquake Occurs Off Coast Of New Zealand - USGS

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) A magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck off the coast of New Zealand, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicenter of the earthquake was located more than 1,100 kilometers from the city of Whakatane on the North Island.

After the earthquake, a tsunami alert was declared.

Earlier in the day, powerful earthquakes magnitudes 7.3 and 7.5 were recorded in the same region.

