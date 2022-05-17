Malaysia reports 2,373 new COVID-19 infections

Malaysia reported 2,373 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,475,873, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :-:Malaysia reported 2,373 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,475,873, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 2,370 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Five more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,612.

The ministry reported 1,340 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,410,499.

There are 29,762 active cases, 47 are being held in intensive care and 31 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 44,183 vaccine doses administered on Saturday and 85.3 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 82.4 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.2 percent have received boosters.