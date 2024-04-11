Mali Junta 'suspends' Activities By Political Parties
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Mali's ruling military junta on Wednesday ordered the suspension of all political activities, saying the move is needed to maintain public order.
"Until further notice, for reasons of public order, the activities of political parties and the activities of a political character of associations are suspended across the whole country," under a decree decided by junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita, a government spokesman said.
The decree came after more than 80 political parties and civil groups on April 1 issued joint statements calling for presidential elections "as soon as possible" and an end to military rule.
The West African country has been ruled by juntas since back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, with the worsening security situation compounded by a humanitarian and political crisis.
In June 2022, the junta said presidential elections would be held in February and power transferred back to civilians on March 26.
But the elections were postponed and the junta gave no further indication as to its intentions.
Government spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga justified the suspension of party activities by the "sterile discussions" during an attempt at national dialogue earlier this year. Opposition voices have been largely stifled under junta rule.
"Subversive acts by political parties are multiplying," said the decree, read out to reporters by Maiga.
The spokesman added: "We cannot carry out such a crucial dialogue... amid cacophony and confusion."
The junta banned the activities of a rare new opposition coalition in March, citing "threats of disturbance to public order".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
More Stories From World
-
Masters begins after delay as Scheffler, McIlroy chase history3 minutes ago
-
Kazakh town evacuates after worst flood in decades13 minutes ago
-
Mali bans media coverage of political parties: official13 minutes ago
-
Furious Medvedev knocked out by Khachanov in Monte Carlo23 minutes ago
-
Myanmar troops withdraw from border hub, ethnic rebels say2 hours ago
-
Kyiv adopts mobilisation law as Moscow strikes facilities across country3 hours ago
-
Polish lawmakers debate bills to ease near-total abortion ban3 hours ago
-
Masters set for delayed start as Scheffler, McIlroy chase history3 hours ago
-
Ahsan for Institutional resolve to discourage chaos, ensure business-friendly environ3 hours ago
-
Kremlin calls on Iran and Israel to exercise 'restraint'4 hours ago
-
Coppola's 'Megalopolis' among entries for Cannes Film Festival4 hours ago
-
Kyiv adopts mobilisation law as Moscow strikes facilities across country4 hours ago