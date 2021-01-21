UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malian Police Disperse Rally Against French Military Presence - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 12:50 AM

Malian Police Disperse Rally Against French Military Presence - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Police used tear gas to disperse a demonstration in the Malian capital of Bamako against the French military presence in the African country, media reported Wednesday.

Mali Actu posted a short video of the events in Bamako, from which it can be concluded that several hundred protesters took part in the march.

West Africa and the Sahel have long faced political turmoil and security challenges. In 2014, France launched the counterterrorism operation Barkhane to stabilize the situation so that the region's countries could maintain security on their own. This mission is supported by G5 Sahel, which was founded the same year, to facilitate development and security between Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

Related Topics

Africa Police France Mali Bamako Same Burkina Faso Chad Mauritania Niger March Gas Media From

Recent Stories

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

52 minutes ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

1 hour ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

59 minutes ago

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

2 hours ago

FAB signs definitive agreement to acquire100 perce ..

2 hours ago

Masdar more than doubles clean energy capacity ove ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.