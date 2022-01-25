UrduPoint.com

Mali's Transitional Government Tells Denmark To Withdraw Military Contingent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Mali's Transitional Government Tells Denmark to Withdraw Military Contingent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The transitional government of Mali has demanded that Denmark withdraw its recently deployed military contingent from the Western African country.

According to the statement issued late on Monday and broadcast by the ORTM channel, the government "noted with astonishment" the deployment of Danish military forces within the framework of the Takuba Task Force involving several European nations and designed to assist the armies of Sahel countries in curbing extremism.

"Therefore, without prejudice to the relations based on friendship and fruitful cooperation between the Republic of Mali and the Kingdom of Denmark, the Government of the Republic of Mali calls on the Danish side to immediately withdraw the indicated contingent from the territory of the Republic of Mali," the statement read.

Last week, Denmark announced the deployment of a contingent of 90 people to Mali to participate in the Takuba mission.

In November 2021, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said that the general election, which was supposed to end the transition period, would have to be postponed from February 2022 to 2025 due to the volatile security situation. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) responded by sanctioning Mali. The Malian authorities recalled its ambassadors to the ECOWAS member states and closed its borders.

Related Topics

Mali Denmark February November From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Careem, Swvl, EMPG Ranked Among Middle East’s To ..

Careem, Swvl, EMPG Ranked Among Middle East’s Top 5 Unicorns by Forbes

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th January 2022

2 hours ago
 AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

17 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

18 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.