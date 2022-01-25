(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The transitional government of Mali has demanded that Denmark withdraw its recently deployed military contingent from the Western African country.

According to the statement issued late on Monday and broadcast by the ORTM channel, the government "noted with astonishment" the deployment of Danish military forces within the framework of the Takuba Task Force involving several European nations and designed to assist the armies of Sahel countries in curbing extremism.

"Therefore, without prejudice to the relations based on friendship and fruitful cooperation between the Republic of Mali and the Kingdom of Denmark, the Government of the Republic of Mali calls on the Danish side to immediately withdraw the indicated contingent from the territory of the Republic of Mali," the statement read.

Last week, Denmark announced the deployment of a contingent of 90 people to Mali to participate in the Takuba mission.

In November 2021, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said that the general election, which was supposed to end the transition period, would have to be postponed from February 2022 to 2025 due to the volatile security situation. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) responded by sanctioning Mali. The Malian authorities recalled its ambassadors to the ECOWAS member states and closed its borders.