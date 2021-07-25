UrduPoint.com
Mastermind Of Rocket Attack On Presidential Palace In Kabul Arrested - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) The person behind the rocket attack targeting the presidential palace during a religious celebration in Kabul earlier this week has been arrested, media reported on Sunday.

The attack's orchestrator was arrested in Police District 5, along with three accomplices, the 1TV news broadcaster reported, citing the Afghan interior ministry.

Several rockets landed outside the presidential palace in downtown Kabul on Monday during Muslim prayers for the Eid al-Adha holiday. The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

More Stories From World

