Medvedev, Mishustin To Meet In Russian Government House On Friday - Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 08:44 PM

Medvedev, Mishustin to Meet in Russian Government House on Friday - Cabinet

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will meet in the Government House on Friday, the cabinet said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will meet in the Government House on Friday, the cabinet said Thursday.

"Regarding the meeting between the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and the Russian prime minister, it will be held in the Russian Government House tomorrow," it said.

