UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Predicts 'very Tough' EU Budget Summit

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 09:21 PM

Merkel predicts 'very tough' EU budget summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that talks to set the European Union's budget for the coming seven years will be "very difficult" at an extraordinary summit beginning Thursday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that talks to set the European Union's budget for the coming seven years will be "very difficult" at an extraordinary summit beginning Thursday.

"We think our concerns are not sufficiently addressed on many points, and I therefore see very tough and difficult negotiations ahead," Merkel told reporters at a Berlin press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Germany and Finland belong to the circle of mainly northern European EU members that pay more into the EU budget than they get out, known as "net contributors".

Such countries are keen to cap spending at around one percent of the bloc's total GDP, while the European parliament has demanded 1.3 percent.

Brussels is keen to set new priorities in climate change and other areas, even as Brexit has punched a multi-billion-hole in EU finances.

"Even if we remain at the same level (of contributions), namely one percent of GDP, that would mean Germany would pay 10 billion Euros more per year because of inflation and Brexit," Merkel said.

"If further burdens are loaded on top, you can see it's significant, then we'll have to see whether it's divided fairly among the net contributors." France and around 15 other member states are keen to end a system of rebates for five countries -- Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria and Sweden -- that has been weakened by Britain's withdrawal.

Among the net contributors, a so-called "frugal four", not including Germany, is keenest to limit the EU budget.

Less well-off southern, central and eastern countries fear this will mean cuts to traditional redistribution via policies like agricultural support.

As the bloc's largest economy, Germany's contributions account for around one-fifth of the EU budget, set to rise to 25 percent under plans for the coming seven years.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Budget France German European Union Germany Berlin Same Circle Austria Sweden Finland Netherlands Denmark Angela Merkel Brexit Top Billion

Recent Stories

Total assets of &#039;Etisalat&#039;, &#039;du&#03 ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai International Boat Show charts maritime cour ..

7 minutes ago

Nithavrianakis, WAPDA Chairman discuss projects

24 seconds ago

Uganda army fights voracious desert locusts

27 seconds ago

Rawalpindi lifts Netball C'ship trophy

29 seconds ago

Provinces, local administrations urged to cooperat ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.