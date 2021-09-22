Michel, Morrison Discuss Cooperation After Australia Exit From Submarine Deal With France

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday discussed cooperation amid the end of a multibillion submarine contract with France, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

On past Wednesday, Australia alongside the United States and the United Kingdom announced the formation of the AUKUS strategic partnership aimed at defending the common interests in the Indo-Pacific. The deal prompted Canberra to unilaterally withdraw from a $66 billion contract with France on attack submarines, as AUKUS was to provide Australian fleet with nuclear-powered submarines. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described the incident as "a knife in the back." EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed regret on Monday that the new partnership did not include European countries.

"Frank, direct and lively exchange on #AUKUS. Clarity is needed between friends. Dialogue is key to build strong partnerships," Michel wrote on Twitter.

The talk between the Australian and EU officials was sincere, according to a source in the bloc, and the interlocutors exchanged opinions on the latest developments in the Indo-Pacific. The EU and Australia share common interests in this region, which is strategically important for Europe, a source told reporters.

To strengthen the trust, it is vital for Canberra to interact with all the EU members, and partners must keep each other in the loop on the geostrategic issues, the bloc supposes, according to the source.

French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Tuesday that all the EU members were ready to fully support France in the wake of the AUKUS incident.