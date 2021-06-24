Microsoft Unveils New Windows Operating System
Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 08:59 PM
Microsoft on Thursday presents Windows 11, the next entry in the Windows operating systems' line-up
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) microsoft on Thursday presents Windows 11, the next entry in the Windows operating systems' line-up.
Media report that the next iteration of the operating system will feature a new user interface, a simplified start menu, and an updated taskbar.
Windows 11 is also said to have new snap controls, a Widgets panel and a starting sound.
Significant parts of the canceled Windows 10X are reported to have been used in the development of the version.