Microsoft Unveils New Windows Operating System

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 08:59 PM

Microsoft on Thursday presents Windows 11, the next entry in the Windows operating systems' line-up

Media report that the next iteration of the operating system will feature a new user interface, a simplified start menu, and an updated taskbar.

Windows 11 is also said to have new snap controls, a Widgets panel and a starting sound.

Significant parts of the canceled Windows 10X are reported to have been used in the development of the version.

