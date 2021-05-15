UrduPoint.com
Middle East Violence Ignites Clashes Between Israeli, Arab Teenagers - Eyewitnesses

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) The unceasing Israel-Gaza Strip hostilities have resulted in violent street clashes between Palestinian and Israeli youth, many of whom are barely teenagers, residents of Israeli cities told Sputnik.

"It is mainly young people who are participating in all these fights. I mean 13-14-year-old Arab children and 16-17-year-old far-right Israeli radicals ... There were very severe fights in the cities of Bat Yam, Jaffa, Lod, Haifa, Jerusalem," Maxim, a businessman from the city of Holon said, adding that the unrest had spread through central Israel, too.

At the same time, there are no military patrols deployed to the city.

"All forces are mostly concentrated on trying to calm the population, including by imposing curfews in mixed cities, namely in Lod.

The police and border troops are trying to calm both, [Arabs and Israelis]," Maxim noted.

Meanwhile, Haifa resident Denis Karev also confirmed to Sputnik that many young people were involved in the clashes.

"Everything that is happening right now is not the situation that could last for three or four days and end more or less peacefully. This time everything is different," Karev suggested.

He noted that the situation in Haifa was not yet as tense as in the center or in the south of Israel, but people were now more cautious of leaving their houses.

