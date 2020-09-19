UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Migrants On Lesbos Face Desperate Plight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 12:46 AM

Migrants on Lesbos face desperate plight

The coronavirus pandemic is far from the minds of homeless migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos who are facing extreme hunger, dehydration, exhaustion and myriad illnesses, an aid worker has warned

Ile de Lesbos, Grece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic is far from the minds of homeless migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos who are facing extreme hunger, dehydration, exhaustion and myriad illnesses, an aid worker has warned.

Nearly 13,000 people, including thousands of children, were left homeless after Europe's largest camp for asylum-seekers was destroyed by fire this month.

Those living in the notoriously overcrowded and unsanitary Moria camp were already facing violence, theft and difficult living conditions during their time there, said Francisca Bohle-Carbonell, in charge of medical activities for Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Lesbos.

Since the fires on the night of September 8, "the needs are the same as before: people are suffering, they don't have enough food, there is not enough water, they sleep outside", she told AFP.

While more than half of the migrants have been moved since Thursday to a temporary new camp hastily built on the island, thousands continue to sleep by roads, in car parks and even inside a local cemetery.

That makes them even more vulnerable as they are far from the radar of NGOs that were equipped to care for the sickest, Bohle-Carbonell said.

"Many people have lost their medication, so there is no way at all to stabilise conditions that were already serious before. Now it's even worse because you can't even follow up," she said.

Related Topics

Fire Water Europe Car Same September All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP, NCEMA announce safety protocols for social ..

18 minutes ago

UN Libya Envoy Commends Sarraj's Decision to Resig ..

55 minutes ago

Minsk May Respond to Looming EU Sanctions by Limit ..

1 minute ago

Erdogan Calls for New Restrictive Measure Over Spi ..

1 minute ago

North Macedonia's Supreme Court Upholds Sentence o ..

1 minute ago

Russia's GDP Down 3.6% Year-on-Year in January-Aug ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.