More Than 20 Dead In Migrant Shipwreck Off Senegal
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Rescuers pulled more than 20 bodies from the sea off northern Senegal on Wednesday after a Europe-bound boat loaded with migrants sank, a regional governor told AFP, with fears rising for the missing.
"A little more than 20 bodies" had been found, Saint-Louis regional governor Alioune Badara Samb said by telephone, adding that another 20 people had been saved.
"Since the afternoon, we have been witnessing lifeless bodies wash up," he said, with local rescuers and the navy searching for survivors after nightfall.
Badara Samb did not say how many passengers were aboard the vessel but survivors told AFP that the number could have been in the hundreds.
Mamady Dianfo, a survivor from Casamance in the far south of the country, said there were about 300 passengers when the boat left Senegal a week ago.
Another survivor, Alpha Balde, spoke of 200 passengers.
Dianfo said the vessel reached Morocco, where the captain said he was lost and could no longer continue the journey.
"We asked him to take us back to Senegal," he added, saying the accident happened in the notoriously dangerous waters off Saint-Louis.
Senegal's coasts are an increasingly common departure point for African migrants heading to the Spanish Canary Islands, their port of entry into Europe.
According to EU border agency Frontex, Senegal and Morocco are the most common nationalities of migrants arriving on the Atlantic archipelago.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements
Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF
300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai
PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation
More Stories From World
-
Texas towns evacuated as raging wildfires destroy homes19 seconds ago
-
Biden declared 'fit for duty' as age issue looms in election29 seconds ago
-
As mission ends, US lunar lander could still 'wake' back up33 seconds ago
-
Guinea unions announce suspension of general strike11 minutes ago
-
From edge of extinction to Australia's croc 'paradise'20 minutes ago
-
Navalny funeral planned in Moscow on Friday21 minutes ago
-
Glitch causes Coinbase account balances to fall to zero1 hour ago
-
TikTok make-up influencers spark health warnings1 hour ago
-
Henry restricts Australia to 147-4 at tea in first NZ Test2 hours ago
-
Dry lakes, wildfires: Consequences of drought on Sicily2 hours ago
-
World champions Spain beat France to win Women's Nations League8 hours ago
-
Idaho halts execution after problems inserting IV line8 hours ago