Morocco Begins Probe After Algeria Jet Ski Killings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2023 | 10:12 PM

Morocco begins probe after Algeria jet ski killings

Morocco has begun investigating the death of a French-Moroccan after he and another Moroccan tourist on jet skis were shot dead by Algerian coastguards, media reports said on Friday

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Morocco has begun investigating the death of a French-Moroccan after he and another Moroccan tourist on jet skis were shot dead by Algerian coastguards, media reports said on Friday.

There has still been no official comment from either Algiers or Rabat about Tuesday's incident at a time of increased tensions between the two North African countries.

The Moroccan prosecutor's office opened an investigation on Friday into the death of one of the young men, Bilal Kissi, "after the discovery of his body on the beach at Saidia", the websites Al Omk and Goud.MA reported.

Saidia is a popular summer seaside resort near the border with Algeria and is known for its long beach and water sports.

