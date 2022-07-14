UrduPoint.com

Moscow Coming Up With Its Position On EU's Explanation Regarding Kaliningrad Transit

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Russia is coming up with its position on the European Union's explanation regarding sanctions and their affect on transit to the Kaliningrad region, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission published clarifications on the sanctions, according to which the transit of sanctioned Russian cargo is prohibited only by road, rail transit is allowed subject to the necessary control.

"At the moment, we are carefully studying the explanations provided by the European Commission, analyzing them from the point of view of the priority task - the comprehensive life support of the Kaliningrad region. This decision, which removes restrictions on a certain range of products transported by rail, is a sign of realism and common sense. Although we still have questions about the content of this document," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the Foreign Ministry.

