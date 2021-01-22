Moscow police vow to suppress weekend Navalny protests

Russian police on Friday said they would crackdown on opposition protests in support of the jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny at the weekend

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Russian police on Friday said they would crackdown on opposition protests in support of the jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny at the weekend.

"Attempts to hold unsanctioned public events as well as any provocative actions on the part of their participants, will be regarded as a threat to public order and immediately suppressed," Moscow police said in a statement.