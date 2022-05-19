UrduPoint.com

Moscow Slams Reports On Russian Military Using S-300s Against Israeli Aircraft As False

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 03:57 PM

Moscow Slams Reports on Russian Military Using S-300s Against Israeli Aircraft as False

Reports that Russian military used S-300 air defense systems against Israeli aircraft in Syria are nothing nut misinformation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Reports that Russian military used S-300 air defense systems against Israeli aircraft in Syria are nothing nut misinformation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, media reported that Russian forces fired S-300 anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli aircraft at the end of an alleged attack by the Israeli air forces on several targets in northwestern Syria.

The incident reportedly took place last week.

"I think (it is) not (true), of course. But it is necessary, of course, to clarify with our military colleagues. I think this is completely fake news," Bogdanov told reporters.

