Moscow Vows Response To Czech Decision To Abolish Regulations On Land, Real Estate

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Moscow Vows Response to Czech Decision to Abolish Regulations on Land, Real Estate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Moscow will retaliate against the Czech Republic's decision to abolish the regulations its authorities adopted in the 1970s and 1980s to grant the Soviet Union free use of some land and real estate, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Czech government annulled nine decrees issued by the authorities of Czechoslovakia, under which 59 land plots were transferred to the Soviet Union for free use. From now on, the Russian Embassy will be allowed to use these lands only on the basis of lease agreements or other decisions, Prague said.

"Of course, of course!" Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show, when asked whether Moscow planned to respond to Prague's demand for lease payments.

At the same time, the spokeswoman added that Moscow needed to work out retaliatory measures in an interagency format first.

