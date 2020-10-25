Moscow's COVID-19 Deaths Up By 68 To 6,380 Over Past Day - Response Center
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Another 68 coronavirus patients have died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the relevant toll to 6,380, the Russian capital's COVID-19 response center said on Saturday.
"Sixty-eight patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, have died in Moscow," the center said.
A day earlier, the city reported 63 fatalities.