MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Another 68 coronavirus patients have died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the relevant toll to 6,380, the Russian capital's COVID-19 response center said on Saturday.

"Sixty-eight patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, have died in Moscow," the center said.

A day earlier, the city reported 63 fatalities.