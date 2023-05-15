MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova said on Monday that she has received a response from OSCE Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODHIR) Director Matteo Mecacci to appeals about the torture of Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

According to Mecacci, the bureau will ensure the collection, consolidation and analysis of all evidence of the described violations available to it, she added.

"We express hope for the objective implementation of this work," Moskalkova said, adding that Russia has initiated 32 criminal cases on facts of torture of soldiers in Ukrainian captivity.