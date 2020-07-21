Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has launched a COVID-19 response operation in Peru's Amazon region, home to many indigenous communities, together with the health ministry of the country amid a high infection rate, the humanitarian organization said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has launched a COVID-19 response operation in Peru's Amazon region, home to many indigenous communities, together with the health ministry of the country amid a high infection rate, the humanitarian organization said on Tuesday.

"We have launched a COVID-19 response in Peru's Amazon region, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health ... Our goal is to support Peru's COVID-19 response in one of the most vulnerable regions of the country, where the pandemic has highlighted the lack of sufficient equipment and personnel," the MSF tweeted.

The humanitarian organization added that it would assist Peruvian health authorities in treating severely ill patients, raise COVID-19 awareness and prepare health centers in the region.

The MSF specified that the health experts would be sent to the Loreto, Ucayali and San Martin departments of Peru's Amazon region.

The World Health Organization considers indigenous communities around the world to be particularly vulnerable to the ongoing pandemic. In Peru, Indigenous peoples comprise over 25 percent of the population.

Peru, sixth worst-hit country by the pandemic, has so far confirmed over 353,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 13,000 related fatalities. At the same time, over 245,000 people have already recovered from the disease.