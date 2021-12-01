WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The suspect in a shooting at a high school near Detroit that resulted in multiple victims is currently in police custody, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday in a statement.

"We responded to an active shooter at Oxford Township at 12:55pm today...

We have one suspected shooter in custody along with a handgun. We do not believe there are any other at this time. There are multiple victims (4-6). No confirmed fatal shooting victims at this time," the statement said.

The scene is still active as multiple police and medical units work on responding to the incident, the statement added.