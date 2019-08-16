UrduPoint.com
N. Korea Fires Missiles, Rejects Further Talks With South

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 01:52 PM

N. Korea fires missiles, rejects further talks with South

North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range missiles into the sea on Friday and launched a scathing attack on "foolish" calls for dialogue from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, rejecting further peace talks with Seoul

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range missiles into the sea on Friday and launched a scathing attack on "foolish" calls for dialogue from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, rejecting further peace talks with Seoul.

It was the sixth round of launches in recent weeks in protest at ongoing joint military drills between Seoul and the US.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has described the tests as a "solemn warning" to the South.

Pyongyang has routinely expressed anger at the war games, which it considers rehearsals for invasion, but in the past has avoided carrying out tests while the manoeuvres are taking place.

The South Korean military said the projectiles were fired from near the city of Tongchon, and flew some 230 kilometres (140 miles) before falling into theSea of Japan, which is also known as the East Sea.

